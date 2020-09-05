UK Sport will provide extra funding to 10 British National Governing Bodies (NGBs) to help mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on the organisations.

The agency said it would distribute a total of £1.38 million ($1.8 million/€1.5 million) to NGBs which applied for a share of its continuity fund.

British Cycling is in line to receive £500,000 ($664,000/€561,000), the most of the 10 NGBs which are set to be given money from the fund.

The Royal Yachting Association has been granted £300,000 ($399,000/€337,000), with £180,000 ($239,000/€202,000) going to the British Basketball Federation and £110,000 ($146,000/€123,000) to Archery GB.

UK Sport will also distribute £90,000 ($120,000/€101,000) to England Hockey, £86,000 ($114,000/€97,000) to British Judo, £35,000 ($47,000/€39,000) to Goalball UK, £33,000 ($44,000/€37,000) to British Fencing, £30,000 ($40,000/€34,000) to British Weightlifting and £22,000 ($29,000/€25,000) to Pentathlon GB.

British Cycling is set to receive the most of the 10 NGBs which applied to UK Sport for funding ©Getty Images

The funding will be used to cover existing expenditure and will "enable them to take part in competitions which are essential to preserving world rankings and thus maintaining the opportunity to qualify for future Olympic/Paralympic Games", UK Sport said.

UK Sport is set to open the second round of applications for funding in the coming months.

"Our priority is to ensure the long-term health of Olympic and Paralympic sport and minimise the negative impact of the pandemic," UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday said.

"I’ve been impressed by how so many NGBs have swiftly identified the risks caused by what was an unprecedented situation and acted to mitigate these.

"I hope that the announcement of grant funding to these 10 organisations can play a significant role in helping to protect high-performance sport and ensure it continues to thrive long into the future.

"We will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and respond with future funding rounds from the continuity fund accordingly."