Organisers of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are reportedly considering changing the volleyball venue as part of their cost-cutting measures.

According to French newspaper L'Équipe, Paris 2024 is looking at moving volleyball from a temporary facility in Le Bourget to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d' Ascq.

The stadium, home of Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, is due to host football matches at the Games.

But L'Équipe has reported the Organising Committee could reduce the number of venues for the football tournaments, with Stade Pierre-Mauroy among those which may be cut from the provisional list of nine.

Stade Pierre-Mauroy can be transformed into a venue for indoor sports ©Getty Images

Stade Pierre-Mauroy - which has a retractable roof and has held major events in other sports, including matches at the 2015 EuroBasket and the 2014 Davis Cup finals - is set to host a men's semi-final and the women's bronze-medal match, along with three preliminaries and a women's quarter-final.

Paris 2024 will make a decision by the end of the year, according to L'Équipe.

A change in venue for volleyball is not surprising as the sport's planned courts for the Games were described as "abnormally expensive" in a Government report into projected costs for the event published in 2018.

Paris 2024, which has admitted the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on the Olympics and Paralympics in four years' time, is trying to cut between €300 million (£268 million/$355 million) and €400 million (£357 million/$474 million) from the cost of the Games.