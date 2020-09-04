Belgium’s Wout van Aert sprinted to his second stage win in three days at the Tour de France as splits in the peloton saw Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar lose key time in the battle for the overall race victory.

The 168 kilometre flat stage from Millau to Lavaur was expected to serve as the build-up to the first two mountain stages of the race, but the day’s racing proved hard-fought from the start.

Bora-Hansgrohe began the stage at a fast pace to aid Peter Sagan’s stuttering bid to secure the points jersey for the eighth time in his career.

Their effort was rewarded by a split in the peloton which removed the Slovakian's main rival and current green jersey holder Sam Bennett of Ireland, as well as fellow sprinters Caleb Ewan of Australia and Italy’s Elia Viviani.

Belgium’s Thomas De Gendt launched an optimistic solo effort from the leading group with 95km to the finish, but was brought back 60km later as the pace increased again.

Ineos-Grenadier and Jumbo-Visma combined in the crosswinds to create another split in the peloton.

Pogačar, of UAE Team Emirates, was caught out by the move with the white jersey - denoting the best young rider - falling adrift of the lead group along with other big names such as Australia’s Richie Porte and Spain’s Mikel Landa.

The lead group of 40 riders continued to build their advantage as the finish approached, with the remaining sprinters eyeing a stage victory.

Van Aert proved the fastest finisher for the second time in this year’s race, with the Belgian claiming the stage win in a time of 3 hours 32min and 3sec.

He finished ahead of Norway’s Edvald Boasson Hagen and France’s Bryan Coquard, who ended on the same time as the stage winner.

Tadej Pogacar lost time on the stage after missing a split in the peloton ©Getty Images

There was frustration for Sagan after his team’s efforts to instigate the first move of the day, with the three-time world champion unable to sprint after his chain came loose in the sprint finish.

"It was an impressive ride from Bora-Hansgrohe, they made sure all sprinters got dropped," said Van Aert, who has been supporting his team leader Primož Roglič at the race.

"Everyone could feel the crosswinds during the race, I put all my energy in protecting Primož.

"We had a good day at the front while some general classification favourites lost time.

"It was an incredible finish, I actually only focused on Primož, but it would have been a shame to not try to win the stage as well in a smaller bunch sprint.

"I found a gap on right hand side and I timed my sprint perfectly.

"It’s even more special than my win close to here last year because I didn’t expect this morning that I’d be competing for the victory.”

Britain’s Adam Yates remains the leader in the general classification after finishing in the main group, with the Mitchelton-Scott rider still three seconds clear of Roglič.

Pogačar was the most impacted of the general classification contenders by the spilt, with the Slovenian losing 1min 21sec on the stage.

The time loss saw Pogačar slip from third overall down to 16th, 1:28 off the race lead.

France’s Guillaume Martin now lies third at nine seconds down.

The first mountain stage of the race will take place tomorrow with riders travelling 141km from Cazères to Loudenvielle.