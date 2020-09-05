National Basketball Association (NBA) player Patty Mills has joined the Australian Olympic Committee's (AOC) "Wellbeing Week" campaign as an expert panellist.

Mills, a three-time Olympian who plays in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, is the latest addition to the line-up of 13 athletes and other experts who will lead presentations to Olympians, Tokyo 2020 hopefuls, aspiring athletes, national governing bodies and others.

Presentations will be streamed daily from September 7 to 11 and will be free for the public to join.

All will be hosted by water polo Olympian Amy Jones and streamed on the AOC's website, plus Facebook and YouTube channels.

Mills has competed at the past three Olympic Games, helping Australia to their best finish in the men's tournament since Sydney 2000 at the Rio 2016 Games, where the team came fourth.

He also had the highest scoring average at London 2012 with 21.2 points per game.

Patty Mills will join a number of athletes on September 11 for Wellbeing Week ©AOC

Mills became the third Aboriginal athlete to play in the NBA after Michael Ah Matt and Danny Morseu.

In 2014, he became an NBA champion with the Spurs and has been viewed as an important bench player throughout his career.

He now joins the likes of Kyle Vander-Kuyp, Sam Stosur and Youcef Abdi in leading these discussions about mental health and well-being.

The "Empowering your Identity" discussion, which Mills will be a part of, will focus on issues such as race and gender.

Mills gave the Acknowledgement of Country at the OAC Annual General Meeting in May.