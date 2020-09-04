Beijing 2022 to showcase progress with exhibition at World Winter Sports Expo

Beijing 2022 are set to showcase preparations for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games with an exhibition at the World Winter Sports Expo in the Chinese capital.

The fifth edition of the World Winter Sports Expo is set to begin in Beijing tomorrow and is due to conclude next Wednesday (September 9).

Organisers have confirmed Beijing 2022 will have an exhibition outlining their preparations for the Games in one of the halls.

According to the China Global Television Network, exhibitions will also highlight outdoor equipment and Olympic technology.

Around 260 guests are expected to speak at events associated with the forum, including on topics such as the development of an Olympic city.

Operation and management of resorts, venue designs and construction are also set to be on the agenda.

The World Winter Sports Expo has been co-sponsored by the Beijing Olympic City Development Centre and IDG China World Expo Ltd.

Beijing 2022 will have an exhibition at the event ©Getty Images

This year’s event will form part of China’s International Fair for Trade and Service.

The event is part of the Chinese Government's aim of having 300 million people involved in winter sports by the 2022 Games.

Beijing 2022 is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 in 2022.

Events are due to be staged in three main clusters - Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou - with the Chinese capital set to become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympics are scheduled to run from March 4 to March 13.