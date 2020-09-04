Snooker great Hendry eyes Crucible return as he comes out of retirement

Seven-time world snooker champion Stephen Hendry has set his sights on a return to the Crucible Theatre after coming out of retirement.

Hendry, 51, has decided to accept an invitational card to compete on the World Snooker Tour for at least the next two seasons.

His decision to return to the professional circuit ends an eight-year hiatus after announcing his retirement in 2012.

Hendry has amassed 36 ranking titles, including seven Crucible crowns.

And now the Scot is determined to grace the World Championship stage again as he looks to relish his "total underdog" status.

"The ultimate goal is to walk out at the Crucible again, but that is a long way off," Hendry said.

"I’ll need to win four qualifying matches to get to the Crucible where you need to win five matches to win the championship.

"If things get back to normal, it is packed and I can walk down those stairs, bow to each side of the arena and go to whatever table I would be on, that would be an incredible feeling.

"I’ve always missed that buzz.

"As a sportsman that never leaves you.

"Working as a pundit at all of these events, there is that atmosphere but you are never playing.

"I’m always jealous of the players that are going out.

"I’m not going to lie, if I don’t perform it is going to disappoint me."

Stephen Hendry's last appearance at the World Championship came in 2012 ©Getty Images

Hendry was dominant in the 1990s and topped the world rankings for eight consecutive years.

He won all of his world titles during that decade and his total of seven remains a record in the modern era.

In 1990, aged 21, Hendry became the youngest world champion in the sport's history and still holds that record.

Hendry, who last secured ranking silverware at the 2005 Malta Cup, said he was encouraged by his performances at last month’s World Seniors Championship, where he reached the semi-finals before bowing out to Jimmy White.

"That [competitiveness] will always be rumbling underneath, I don’t think you ever lose that as a top sportsman," Hendry added.

"Whether you are playing tiddlywinks or your chosen sport, you are always going to have that competitive instinct.

"There were a few frames where I just started flowing and scoring.

"That is what my game is all about, getting in early and winning in one visit.

"There were a few occasions when I was on auto pilot and it was all happening.

"However, there were still times when I didn’t have the composure and was thinking about the technical stuff I have been working on.

“When you are out there in the arena you can’t be thinking about technical stuff."

Hendry could make his return late this month and will be eligible to play in the European Masters in Milton Keynes in England from September 21 to 27.