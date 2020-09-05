Softball Australia has rescheduled all national events that were set to be held in December 2020 and January 2021, including National Championships.

This decision was taken in light of travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, with national events now to be played between the last week of January through until early July.

Softball Australia is also setting a three-month deadline for each event, at which point a decision will be made over the feasibility of staging competition.

If these new dates are not deemed safe at that point, events will not be rescheduled again and instead be cancelled.

The Open Women's National Championship, which was originally scheduled to be played in the first week of January, has now been moved to January 25 to 31.

A decision of viability will be made no later than October 30, with it being allowed to be pushed back to February 15 to 21 if deemed necessary.

Softball Australia said this would be permitted due to the significance of the competition as a selection event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were also postponed due to the pandemic until 2021.

The Open Women's National Championship is seen as an important step on the path to Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

If the tournament is moved to February, it will have a decision deadline of November 30, with the Open Men's National Championship having the same deadline.

The Men's National Championship is due to take place from February 22 to 27.

The Junior National Championships at under-14, under-16 and under-18 level have been rescheduled to the April school holidays - a feasibility decision will be made no later than December 18.

The Under-23 Women's and Men's National Championships are now be slated to be played as a combined event in Queensland in late June, with a destination yet to be decided.

Softball Australia has also moved the International Friendship Series and the Over-35 Women's and Men's National Championships events in Blacktown to July.