Zambia's women's football team are to take on Chile in two friendly matches later this year as they prepare to make their Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Zambia qualified for the Games in March, drawing 4-4 on aggregate with Cameroon but winning the two-legged tie on away goals.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zambia's women have not played since.

Their opposition, Chile, still have hopes of reaching Tokyo 2020 themselves and will later face Cameroon to decide who occupies one of the two remaining Olympic berths.

"We are happy to announce that we have organized a high-profile match for our senior women national team with Chile. We believe that this will give the team a taste of high profile opposition as we will be flying the continent’s flag in Tokyo," Football Association of Zambia general secretary Adrian Kashala said.

The friendlies between Chile and Zambian are due to be played on November 28 and December 1 in Chilean capital Santiago.

Current champions Germany failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Chile and Cameroon's two-legged duel is currently scheduled for February 2021.

With so little football possible in recent months due to the pandemic, the friendlies promise to be vital for both teams' preparations.

Ten women's football teams are already assured Olympic places; Zambia, hosts Japan, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Britain, The Netherlands, Sweden, Canada and world champions the United States.

One of South Korea and China will join them.

Zambia, ranked 100th in the world, are poised to start the tournament as heavy outsiders but have publicly targeted reaching the semi-finals.