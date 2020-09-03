The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has announced its calendar for the 2021 season with Russia hosting both the IFSC Climbing World Championships and the IFSC Youth World Championships.

These two events will be scheduled to take place within six weeks of the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which was postponed to July 23 to August 8 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sport climbing events are set to take place at the Games between August 3 and 6.

The IFSC Youth World Championships is due to take place from August 21 to 31 in the city of Voronezh, followed by the 18th edition of the IFSC Climbing World Championships - scheduled for September 15 to 22 in Moscow.

"This calendar inspires us, despite uncomfortable and unusual conditions that we meet every day - there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and we must focus on it," said IFSC President Marco Scolaris.

"Uncertainty still reigns in our world, but we are already looking forward to next season, and so are our event organisers.

"There are eight months still to go and we all have to do our part to overcome the pandemic."

Munich will be one of the cities to host the IFSC World Cup ©IFSC

Indonesia's capital of Jakarta will also look to close the 2021 IFSC World Cup Series for the first time too.

Scheduled to begin on April 16, the Series will be made up of a total of 18 events in boulder, lead and speed disciplines - all being ran six times each.

These competitions will take place in nine different countries across Asia, Europe and North America.

Boulder events will feature in all of the first six competitions, starting in Meiringen in Switzerland, followed by a boulder and speed event in Wujiang in China from April 30 to May 2.

Seoul in South Korea and Salt Lake City in the United States will host boulder and speed events from May 7 to 9 and June 11 to 13 respectively, sandwiched by a boulder event in Munich in Germany on May 22 and 23.

The final boulder event will be scheduled for June 24 to 27 in Innsbruck in Austria, also expected to be the first lead event of the year.

Villars in Switzerland is set to host a lead and speed event from July 1 to 3 with the calendar provisionally moving to two French lead events from July 12 to 18 in Chamonix and Briançon.

The final three events will take place in Ljubljana in Slovenia for lead on September 4 and 5, Xiamen in China for both lead and speed from October 15 to 17, followed by the Jakarta speed event on October 23 and 24.