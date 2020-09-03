The first member of the Finnish Baseball Hall of Fame, Jukka Ropponen, has been named as the new President of the Finnish Baseball and Softball Federation (SBSL).

He will now be expected to create a development plan for the sports in Finland this month.

He will hold the position for three years, while incumbent President Tony Jones will continue to serve as the SBSL director of game officials.

Ville Saarman was also confirmed as the SBSL secretary general.

Ropponen was named as member number one of the Hall of Fame in 2019 having played baseball in Sweden before the sport was introduced to Finns in 1981.

Thank you, eager to get to work with our new board and bring our contribution to growth of the game here in Finland! https://t.co/1wuEMqvuc9 — Jukka Ropponen (@JukkaRopponen) September 1, 2020

He served as the first President of the SBSL in 1981 and 1982 and is regarded as one of the best pitchers in Finnish history, having won seven national titles.

As a top ice hockey goalie coach, he also won four European Championships, two Finnish titles and two Swiss Championships.

"I am truly privileged to have the honour to serve our great game and aid its growth in Finland together with the soon to be announced new Board," said Ropponen.

"The time is right for baseball and softball to start growing, not just the number of players, but also the level of play in our country."

A new development plan will be announced by the SBSL by the end of September, with the goal being to increase the number of licensed players by at least six times the current amount.

Several new facilities and a strong youth programme are also hoped for.