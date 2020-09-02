Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) Wheelchair Fencing World Cup in Pisa to be cancelled.

The competition, which was scheduled to take place from November 19 to 22, was not a qualifier for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

But it was due to host the latest IWAS Wheelchair Fencing Congress which will now take place online on November 21.

IWAS President Rudi van den Abbeele supported the decision by the local Organising Committee in Italy as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc to the calendar.

No World Cup events are now scheduled this year.

"Sadly the Pisa World Cup has become the latest cancellation as a result of COVID-19," Van den Abbeele said.

"We wanted it to be a return to the piste for athletes where they could ease back into competition without too much pressure after a long pause.

Pisa was scheduled to host the IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Cup from November 19 to 22 ©Getty Images

"However, the local Organising Committee did not feel confident in hosting and withdrew their bid.

"IWAS Wheelchair Fencing supports their decision.

"We have had many successful events in Pisa over the years and know that there will be many more to come in the future."

The next competition on the calendar is the 2020 IWAS Wheelchair Fencing Asian Championships – a qualifier for Tokyo 2020 – as well as the Under-17 and Under-23 World Championships.

They are set to take place as part of the IWAS World Games in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from December 10 to 17.

The IWAS Wheelchair Fencing Congress is staged every two years and is a chance for the sport's community to hear the latest plans from the Executive Committee, table motions for changes and vote on a range of issues.

Details on the 2020 edition, which will be held online, are expected to be announced soon.