Düsseldorf in Germany and Durban in South Africa are poised to battle it out online to host the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships.

The two cities will put forward their bids ahead of the International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) annual general meeting (AGM) which will be held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentations will take place on September 21 and will be one of six interactive video conferences held in the build-up to the AGM on September 28 when the host city will be announced. The ITTF Foundation took the first video conference today.

The AGM will see ITTF chief executive Steve Dainton address the impact of COVID-19 on the sport.

There will also be a financial report after the ITTF posted accounts for 2019 revealing a small net loss of just over $100,000 (£75,000/€83,000).

South Africa's Theo Cogill in action as Durban bids to host the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships ©Getty Images

In order to ensure the best possible experience for its delegates, the ITTF conducted a rehearsal for the video conferences, attended by more than 150 participants.

There are also plans to hold further rehearsals in the coming weeks to test the interpretation software and the electronic voting system.

Raul Calin, secretary general at ITTF, said: "We are pleased to see the level of response shown during the AGM rehearsal.

"People from all corners of the world joined us, and this shows their commitment.

"We look forward to making September a month enriched by multiple digital experiences, culminating in our first ever virtual AGM, which we want to ensure that our members can truly enjoy."