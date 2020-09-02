Floor signed by Kobe Bryant after farewell NBA appearance could fetch $500,000 at auction

A piece of the floor signed by the late Kobe Bryant after his last match in the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 2016 is set to be auctioned next month, with an estimate it could fetch as much as $500,000 (£375,000/€420,000).

Bryant’s final match for the Los Angeles Lakers took place at Staples Center and he marked it by scoring 60 points in the 101-98 victory against Utah Jazz.

The historic piece of floor features Bryant's original jersey number, 8, and is painted in white and outlined in Lakers purple.

The double Olympic gold medallist signed it shortly before leaving the court.

The item is now to be put up for sale by Heritage Auctions in an online event set to open on September 9 and conclude on September 26.

Bryant spent his whole 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships.

He was an 18-time All-Star, a 15-time member of the All-NBA team and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player.

Bryant also led the NBA in scoring twice and ranks fourth on the League’s all-time regular-season scoring and all-time possession scoring lists.

Following his death in January this year, a collector paid more than $33,000 for a towel Kobe Bryant used following his farewell NBA appearance for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016 ©Getty Images

He was a member of the United States’ teams that won the Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Bryant died on January 26 in a helicopter crash alongside eight other passengers who were on board, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Heritage Auctions has promised to donate 10 per cent of the proceeds of the sale to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation which was set up to promote youth sports.

In 2016, following his final performance, Bryant had a towel draped over his shoulders.

As he walked off the court after his speech, a fan grabbed the towel.

Later that year, the towel was sold at auction for $8,000 (£6,000/€7,000).

Following Bryant's death, the towel was sold in March for $33,077.16 (£24,751.43/€27,704.61) to property developer David Kohler.

For more details on the item being auctioned next month click here.