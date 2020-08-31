Asian and Commonwealth Games wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat has tested positive for coronavirus, preventing her from picking up a prestigious award.

The 26-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 the day before India's National Sports Awards ceremony.

Phogat was due to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the highest sporting honour in the country, while her coach Om Prakash Dahiya was to be given the Dronacharya Award.

The duo returned positive coronavirus tests just before they were supposed to attend a dress rehearsal for the event at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Sonepat.

"Vinesh and I are asymptomatic," Dahiya said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

"I’m in regular touch with her and she is good but under quarantine.

"My family members also got tested on Saturday.

"I am hoping they are safe."

Vinesh Phogat is a double Commonwealth Games wrestling champion ©Twitter

Phogat recently voiced her concern over travelling to Lucknow for a national women's camp in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the Wrestling Federation of India then postponing the event.

India is considered the world's new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, with the country reporting the highest single-day rise in cases in the world yesterday.

The country has reported more than 3.6 million cases of coronavirus and 64,600 deaths so far.

Phogat has already booked a place at Tokyo 2020 and will be a medal hope for the competition, which has been rescheduled to July 23 to August 8 in 2021.

She is double Commonwealth Games champion, having triumphed in the women's under-48-kilogram division at Glasgow 2014 and the under-50kg category at Gold Coast 2018.

Phogat added an Asian Games title in the under-50kg in 2018.