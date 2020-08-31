New Zealand’s Corrie Robinson is hoping to secure qualification to the Para-badminton competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as he adjusts to international competition.

Robinson is seeking to compete in the standing lower (SL4) men’s singles event at the Games, where the sport is poised to make its Paralympic debut.

The 34-year-old, who had his left leg amputated below the knee when he was just a year old after being born with a club foot, began playing Para-badminton five years ago.

He previously competed against able-bodied players.

"What I’m really aiming for is to become the best possible player I can, and the rest will take care of itself," Robinson said, according to Paralympics New Zealand.

"I noticed a huge difference from able-bodied to Para-athlete competition.

"It was more international, and their styles are a lot different from New Zealand.

"Strong nations like China, Japan, Thailand and India, each area has a slightly different playing style."

The Yoyogi National Stadium is set to host Para-badminton's Paralympic debut ©Getty Images

Robinson previously represented New Zealand at the 2019 Para-Badminton World Championships in Basel in Switzerland.

Robinson, who underwent a kidney transplant at 23, hopes to compete at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics next year.

Qualifying for the Paralympics was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games is set to see the debut of Para-badminton, with the sport having been added to the programme in 2015.

A total of 14 Para-badminton events are due to be contested, comprising of 10 singles and four doubles competitions.