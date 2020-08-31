Wrestling Australia has asked United World Wrestling (UWW) for an update on the fate of the 2020 Oceania Wrestling Championships, with the event still up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes after Wrestling Australia cancelled its 2020 National Championships.

There will therefore be no Australian selection event for the cadet, junior and non-Olympic weight classes at the 2020 Oceania Championships, with the Wrestling Australia Board instead to decide selection should the continental tournament go ahead.

The 2020 Oceania Championships will be in January or February of 2021 if held as planned, but no time slot, venue or host nation has yet been confirmed.

UWW has already cancelled all of its events in September and October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with competition being suspended since March because of the virus.

A decision has not yet been made by UWW about running the 2020 Oceania Championships

Wrestling Australia's decision to cancel the National Championships was made at a Board meeting earlier this month.

The Board also decided not to proceed with using the points system which was determining which athletes received funding for the 2021 World Championships.

Although no National Championship are planned in 2020, the national body has left the door open for states to hold competitions, which may then be as National Championship selection events.