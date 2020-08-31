The Netherlands' Mike Schloesser has broken the world record for the 1440 Round in archery with a new score of 1421, defeating his Dutch teammate Peter Elzinga's previous mark.

Only 19 points short of a perfect score, the 2013 world champion set a new best at a world record status event in Boekel in The Netherlands.

"I'm really happy with the score," said Schloesser.

"After the 90 metres, I knew a big score was going to be there.

"It was really difficult weather at the end - the 50 metres and 30 metres were really tough.

"It should have been a bigger score with that 90 metres, but I'm really happy with how I shot mentally."

The 1440 Round sees men shoot 36 arrows each at 90m, 70m, 50m and 30m.

Starting with a score of 352, Schloesser then scored 356 and 353, before scoring a perfect 360 at the 30m line.

Elzinga's previous best of 1419 was beaten by two.

Of his 144 arrows, Schloesser shot 125 of them into the maximum 10-ring.

The event was the 25th anniversary memorial tournament for Dutch Olympian Erwin Verstegen, who died in 1995 at the age of 24.

Now competition can take place in The Netherlands with social distancing.

Sjef van den Berg also broke a European record in the recurve event ©Getty Images

"It felt great, it felt like before," added Schloesser.

"I was shooting with Steve Wijler and I told him at the end that it was just great to shoot a normal competition.

"It's the first time it's been like that since the start of the lockdown in March.

"I've been practising way less than I normally do but I've been training at least a couple of times a week to retain form.

"It's a level that I think I'm not losing my scoring ability - so I'm not gaining anything but I'm also not losing anything."

Another record was broken at the event too - with recurve archer Sjef van den Berg's 335 points at 90m set to be confirmed as a new European record, while his 359 at 30m and 1368 total are expected to be national records.

Gaby Schloesser also shot new national bests at 70m with 330 and 60m with 339, with a new overall score best of 1347.