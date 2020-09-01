USA Taekwondo has announced the launch of its Online Referee Development Camp series.

The virtual sessions will ensure that key training can take place despite the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Seung Hwan Kim, USA Taekwondo's referee chairman, will teach the online camps.

A camp for kyorugi will take place on September 26 and 27 with an event for poomsae following on October 3 and 4.

"USA Taekwondo continues to execute education programmes online during the current pandemic to continue the development process for the referee education programmes.

Paige McPherson is one of two American taekwondo qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"These camps will be essential in ensuring the growth for the referees in the US."

The United States has qualified two taekwondo athletes for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will take place next year because of COVID-19.

Paige McPherson earned a place in the women's under-67 kilograms tournament through the World Taekwondo Olympic rankings.

Anastasija Zolotic, meanwhile, booked a spot in the women's under-57kg at the Pan American Olympic Qualification Tournament in Costa Rica.