Tributes paid to bowls icon David Bryant as he passes away aged 88

Tributes have been paid to David Bryant, described as an icon of the bowls world, who has passed away at the age of 88.

Bryant was one of the sport's most recognisable faces during an illustrious career which saw him win multiple Commonwealth Games gold medals and indoor and outdoor world titles.

Paying tribute, Bowls England Board chair David Tucker said: "David was an icon for many decades, whose name was synonymous with our sport. He was well-respected by all who knew him.

"I was fortunate to compete against David on the green on many occasions, often coming on the wrong end of the scoreline, but a match against him was always a pleasure and includes many memories that I will never forget.

"We send our condolences to wife Ruth and the rest of David’s family and friends.

"His service to the sport will not be forgotten and he will be missed by many."

Bryant won his first Commonwealth Games gold medals at Perth 1962, when the event was called the British Empire and Commonwealth Games, with victories in the singles and fours competitions.

David Bryant won multiple Commonwealth Games golds and world titles during an illustrious bowls career ©Getty Images

He won further golds in the singles discipline at Edinburgh 1970 and Christchurch 1974, when the event was called the British Commonwealth Games and Edmonton 1978, when the event became known as the Commonwealth Games.

Bryant was not able to compete at Kingston 1966, as lawn bowls was not contested at that edition of the British Empire and Commonwealth Games.

Bryant won nine gold medals and three silvers at the World Indoor Championships between 1979 and 1995, in both the singles and pairs disciplines.

At the World Outdoor Championships he also boasted an impressive record, winning five golds, three silvers and three bronzes between 1966 and 1988, in the singles, pairs, triples and team disciplines.

Born in Clevedon in England, Bryant helped his county Somerset win the Middleton Cup on multiple occasions.

He was also national champion on 16 occasions in the singles, pairs, triples and fours disciplines between 1957 and 1985.

Bryant, who was honoured as a Member of the British Empire and later a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to the sport, was famous for smoking a tobacco pipe while playing.

For more memories of one of the finest bowls players of all time, read today's blog post from Mike Rowbottom.