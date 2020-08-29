Deignan holds off Dutch charge to win La Course in sprint

Britain's Lizzie Deignan came out on top in a six-women sprint to the line at the 2020 La Course by Le Tour de France in the city of Nice.

The 2015 road race world champion stopped a Dutch trio of Annemiek van Vleuten, Marianne Vos and Demi Vollering from locking out the podium on her way to victory after nearly 60 miles of racing.

All four were joined by Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini in the sprint, with the Italian finishing seven seconds adrift of Deignan.

However, Niewiadoma was part of the five who crossed the line in a bunch sprint, finishing fourth ahead of Van Vleuten who struggled with less than 100 metres to go.

Longo Borghini hit the front in the sprint, sacrificing herself for her Trek-Segafredo teammate Deignan who followed the charge of Vos, managing to pip her on the line.

Vollering held off the Pole to finish third.

In the early stages, Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma led a group who briefly held a 40-second lead, but were soon caught.

Then Van Vleuten made her move on the second ascent, with the final six forming from her charge - taking a minute lead at the top of the climb.

🤩 What a sprint! Relive the last km of #LaCourse and this thrilling sprint which saw @lizziedeignan claim a super strong win!



🤩 Quel sprint ! Revivez le dernier kilomètre et ce sprint de folie qui couronne Lizzie Deignan ! pic.twitter.com/Al427kdZRw — La Course by Le Tour (@LaCoursebyTDF) August 29, 2020

Deignan's sprint win was an improvement on her 2017 performance, when she finished second, while denying Vos a third win at La Course.

"I was just relieved that I won it," said Deignan according to CyclingNews.

"What a performance from Trek-Segafredo today, Elisa and I just had to wait for the final.

"She did a perfect job there, forcing Marianne to sprint early, and I could take advantage of that.

"Sometimes you are training hard and things are not going your way, that is frustrating, but finally it feels like luck is on our side and I am peaking for the right time.

"It was a team victory, and wearing the Women’s WorldTour jersey is always an honour."

Sweden's Emilia Fahlin came out in seventh in the second bunch sprint with Italians Elisa Balsamo and Soraya Paladin and Germany's Liane Lippert rounding off the top 10.