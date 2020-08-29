The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has cut its men's rugby sevens programme less than a year before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the WRU has said that for those players involved in the Olympic programme as part of Britain's team will still receive some level of support.

"It's an extremely regrettable situation we find ourselves in, and one that is being felt across the world inside and outside the context of sport," WRU performance director Ryan Jones said after sevens operations were ceased.

"I've seen first-hand how much the sevens players and staff have put their heart and soul into the programme, which has made reaching this outcome all the more difficult.

"Unfortunately, while we have seen the return of regional rugby in its current restricted form, it's unlikely the sevens programme would be preparing for any top-level competition until at least April of next year.

"The realities of a reduced funding situation have made this impossible for us to sustain."

When the 2019-2020 World Rugby Sevens Series competition was suspended due to the pandemic in March, Wales were in last position among the 15 core nations.

They would have avoided relegation, however, due to the season ending early.

Britain's squads for Tokyo 2020 are yet to be announced, but three Welsh players - two men and one woman - featured at Rio 2016; Sam Cross, James Davies and Jasmine Joyce.

"We are committed to competing in world-class competition and continuing player development is an absolute priority for the WRU, so we will be fully supporting our athletes with their Olympic aspirations," Jones added.

"Having no sevens programmes would be a loss to the national game, and as such I don't view this announcement as the end of rugby sevens for the WRU in the long term."

England's Rugby Football Union recently scrapped its men's and women's sevens programme after telling players their contracts will not be renewed, leaving Britain's Olympic hopes in jeopardy.

Britain won the men's silver medal at Rio 2016.