The International Gitschberg Luge Start Cup in Meransen has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 29th edition of the traditional ice start competition was scheduled to take place in September.

The International Luge Federation (FIL) said many European luge athletes include the event as part of their preparations for the new luge season.

Start Cup organiser Helene Stampfl, a member of the ASV Gitschberg club, said it was unable to comply with the safety regulations required due to the pandemic.

"Since the safety regulations on our start track are almost impossible to comply with, we have decided with a heavy heart not to hold the International Starting Competition this year," Stampfl said.

"We very much hope that we can hold our competitions in Meransen again in 2021 as usual."

Dominik Fischnaller was among the participants in last year's event ©Getty Images

The event at the Italian venue features senior, junior and doubles events.

Athletes complete three starts during the competition, with their times added to determine the overall winner.

The Italian national luge team also use the event as part of an intensive training week in South Tyrol.

The FIL World Cup season is due to open as usual at Innsbruck in Austria on November 28 and 29, followed by races the next three weekends in German cities - Altenberg, Oberhof and Winterberg.