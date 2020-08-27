Melissa King has been appointed chief executive of the Organising Committee for the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney.

The former Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) chief executive will be tasked with driving and delivering the commercial and strategic priorities of the tournament, which have been set by the Organising Committee board.

Board chairman David Reid welcomed the appointment of King, who is billed as having extensive business leadership, transformation management and business development experience.

"We are very pleased to secure a chief executive of Melissa’s calibre and experience, and confident her knowledge and leadership will help us deliver the best-ever Basketball World Cup, men’s or women's, and leave a lasting legacy for basketball in this country,” Reid said.

"The appointment of Melissa is integral to ensuring we successfully leverage the momentum women’s basketball is experiencing in this country and abroad.”

King has been credited with navigating SLSA through a time of change and growth during her tenure as chief executive.

This included including business and digital transformation, the Sport and Active Recreation Review, and Safeguarding Children and Young People.

King oversaw the successful delivery of numerous large-scale, national sporting events including The Australian Surf Life Saving Championships and Coolangatta Gold, as as well as Australia’s participation in the Lifesaving World Championships.

She currently serves as a non-executive director with the United Nations Association of Australia (UNAA), where she is focused on providing support to increase the profile, awareness and positioning of UNAA and in turn, the work of the United Nations.

Australia will automatically qualify for the tournament as hosts ©Getty Images

King also runs her own business advisory consultancy and has previously held roles in marketing, communications, sponsorship, events, business development and fundraising.

This includes roles with the Sydney Opera House, Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet – APEC Australia 2007 Taskforce, Commonwealth Youth Games and the Governance Institute.

"I am excited about the enormous opportunity hosting the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s Basketball World Cup provides the sport and the chance to take women’s basketball to the next level in this country," said King.

"We look forward to delivering a memorable event that exceeds all expectations and is worthy of these incredible athletes and our passionate Australian basketball community.”

The 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place from September 22 to October 1 in the Australian city.

The Women's Basketball World Cup is played every four years, with the 2022 edition due to host 144 players from 12 nations over 38 games across the tournament.

Australia, due to stage the event for the first time since 1994, will automatically have a spot as the host nation.

Australia was named as the host of the tournament in March after seeing off competition from Russia.

Matches are set to be held at the Sydney Super Dome and the city's State Sports Centre.