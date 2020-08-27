Catalans Dragons have been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19, forcing their Super League clash with Wigan Warriors to be postponed.

The French club were due to take on Wigan at Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday (August 29).

However, three Dragons players and a member of the club’s non-playing staff have returned positive coronavirus results in the latest round of testing.

With the Dragons now out of action for the next two weeks, Wigan will play host to Castleford Tigers on Saturday instead.

Initially, Castleford were scheduled to face Toronto this weekend before the Canadians withdrew from the competition, leaving Castleford with a bye.

It is understood that clubs with a bye have been instructed to be on stand-by to play given the exceptional current circumstances.

Two of the players that tested positive were in action against Wakefield Trinity last weekend ©Getty Images

The Dragons squad were all instructed to isolate as soon as the news of the positive tests was received, prompting the postponement of the Wigan fixture.

They are set for further tests later this week.

Of the players who have tested positive, it has been confirmed that two were in action in last Saturday’s (August 22) Coral Challenge Cup meeting against Wakefield Trinity.

Test-and-trace analysis has shown that two of the Wakefield players will also be required to self-isolate.

At this stage their fixture against Warrington Wolves is expected to go ahead as scheduled on Sunday.

These latest COVID-19 cases come after 12 members of Hull staff, including nine players, tested positive earlier this month.