The International Ski Federation (FIS) has published a timetable for the governing body’s Autumn Meetings, which will be held virtually.

The Autumn Meetings are scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 2.

Around 50 meetings will take place across FIS disciplines, including a series of sub-committee meetings.

The meetings would have provided the build-up to the FIS Congress on October 4, which was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FIS Council is still due to meet on October 3.

Its online meeting will elect hosts for the 2025 editions of the World Ski Championships in Alpine and Nordic disciplines.

There is a three-way battle to host the 2025 Alpine World Ski Championships between Crans Montana in Switzerland, Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany and Saalbach in Austria.

Trondheim in Norway is the only candidate to host the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships, so looks set to be granted the honour unopposed.

The World Cup calendars are expected to be ratified by the FIS Council ©Getty Images

The FIS says the four candidates will make final presentations via videos prior to the election.

The successful candidates will be announced publicly on a live stream at 17:30 CET.

The meetings will also see the World Cup competition calendars approved following adaptations.

FIS Technical Meetings will submit the calendars to the FIS Council on October 3 for official ratification.

An Autumn Council meeting on October 9 will also review other proposals following the Technical Committee meetings.

The schedule can be accessed here.