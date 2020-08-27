World Lacrosse is to give more than $95,000 (£72,000/€80,000) to 15 members in the form of relief grants.

The sport's global governing body said that the funding would help national bodies manage disruption brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and continue development programmes.

World Lacrosse members from all six populated continents are among those to receive the additional funding.

This comes on top of more than $192,000 (£145,000/€162,000) awarded in the form of National Governing Body (NGB) Development Grants earlier this year, World Lacrosse highlighted.

World Lacrosse chief executive Jim Scherr said that the pandemic had caused "a series of challenges that are unprecedented" for NGBs.

"We are grateful for the work our National Governing Bodies continue to do in expanding opportunities for participation in lacrosse by placing safety above all else," Scherr added.

"It is our hope these grants will provide valuable support and assistance to our NGBs and the athletes and coaches they serve."

World Lacrosse approved a request for relief funding from the Australia Lacrosse Association ©Getty Images

National bodies from Ireland, Croatia, Greece, Luxembourg, Italy, Poland, Wales and Slovakia were all selected to receive funds, with more than half of the recipients European organisations.

The Australia Lacrosse Association, Colombia Lacrosse, the Korea Lacrosse Association, the Israel Lacrosse Association, Uganda Lacrosse and the Mexican Lacrosse Federation will also receive relief funding.

The Haudenosaunee Nation a confederacy of six First Nations - Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora - which invented lacrosse, is the other recipient.

The Iroquois Nationals, a team who represent the Haudenosaunee, recently became eligible to play at the Birmingham 2022 World Games following a campaign to be included.