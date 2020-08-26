New medical protocols are being drawn up to combat COVID-19 as the International Handball Federation (IHF) prepares for the Men’s World Championship.

A task force has been created by the IHF to safeguard players, coaches, referees and match officials against COVID-19 during upcoming events.

Regular swab tests from the nose and throat of anyone attending a competition is set to form part of the medical precautions.

The African Handball Confederation (CAHB) African Championship of Champion Clubs is being targeted as a test event for the intended protocols when it is due to take place in Cairo from November 13 until 22.

The Men’s World Championship is scheduled to take place in Egypt from January 13 to 31.

IHF President Hassan Moustafa has created a task force in a bid to combat COVID-19 ©Getty Images

Earlier this week, the first meeting of the IHF COVID-19 Medical Task Force took place via video conference where IHF President Hassan Moustafa reiterated that health remained the number one priority.

Moustafa, who is himself from Cairo, also acknowledged the hard work of the Egyptian Government, Professor Hazem Khamis, general manager of Wadi El-Neel Hospital Cairo and event organisers to prepare for the World Championship.

Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports of Arab Republic of Egypt, explained that sporting activities have resumed gradually since June in line with Government guidelines and safety recommendations, with handball classified as a low-risk sport.

He also expressed his strong belief that Egypt was willing to do their best to ensure a safe and historic event in five months’ time.

Moustafa added that a draft of the medical precautions would be made ahead of the proposed second meeting in September.