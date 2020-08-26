IPC President Parsons cannot wait for world to see Rising Phoenix film

The Rising Phoenix film will "transform every single person who watches it" when it premieres on Netflix today, according to International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons.

The documentary’s global release in more than 190 countries coincides with the one-year-to-go celebrations for Tokyo 2020 and Parsons believes calling it a "game-changer for the Paralympic Movement is an understatement".

Featuring nine Paralympians from across the world, the movie tells the story of the Paralympic Games, which has become the world’s third biggest sporting event.

Rising Phoenix examines how the Paralympics have sparked a global movement throughout the decades and shows how it continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, excellence, diversity and human potential.

"There is absolutely no doubt that this film will transform every single person who watches it," said Parsons.

"This is a film that will empower so many people around the world and further bring to life the vision of the Paralympic Movement’s founder Sir Ludwig Guttmann.

"To call this movie a game-changer for the Paralympic Movement is an understatement.

"It is a very special film and I cannot wait for the world to see it."

Bebe Vio, Ellie Cole, Jean-Baptiste Alaize, Matt Stutzman, Jonnie Peacock, Cui Zhe, Ryley Batt, Ntando Mahlangu and Tatyana McFadden are the nine Paralympic athletes whose stories are depicted.

Cole, a multiple Paralympic champion in swimming, believes Rising Phoenix will help to take the Movement to the next level.

"I’ve seen Para sport change so dramatically," said the Australian.

"I think people who watch the film, particularly those who aren’t fans already, are going to finally understand that the Paralympic Movement is really multi-dimensional."

Mahlangu is one of the Paralympic’s rising stars having made a name for himself at the age of 18.

The South African athlete, who clinched silver in the men’s 200 metres T42 event at Rio 2016, feels Rising Phoenix is an example of sport’s power for uniting the world.

"I think this is a platform where people will learn about the Paralympics and this is what I wanted," Mahlangu said.

"People are going to start supporting Paralympics and knowing what the Paralympics are.

"Sports are supposed to keep us together and to bring us together.

"I think this film is definitely going to do that, not only for people who know about the Paralympics but it’s going to bring the whole world together."

Born without arms, archer Stutzman is a well-known name in the Paralympics with his unique feet-shooting style and was delighted to get the chance to show off his personality.

"I think (the movie) is trying to bring awareness to everyone who is watching," said the 37-year-old American.

Matt Stutzman is one of the Paralympic athletes that stars in Rising Phoenix ©Getty Images

"Yes, we have physical disabilities but that does not stop us.

"We can still live normal lives; we can still be the person who goes to the grocery store and gets food.

"We can live like everybody else.

"In this documentary they really allowed me to just be me.

"If I wanted to be funny, I could be funny.

"If I wanted to do something specific, they were very open about showing the world who Matt Stutzman was.

"For me, that made it amazing because most of the time they have an idea of what they want you to say or talk about, but because of this freedom I could show the world a different side of Matt.

"Maybe what Matt really is.

"To get that opportunity in such a film makes it even better."

Wheelchair rugby star Batt wishes he could watch Rising Phoenix together with his grandfather after the film reduced him and his family to tears.

"My Pop knows he was a big influence on my life but God, he would be proud to see this," said the Australian.

"Pop loved to get behind the camera, and he filmed some of the footage you see in the movie.

"He was very proud of me and he would be really stoked that I’m in a documentary like that, embracing who I am.

"I watched the movie for the second time with my family and they were all in tears.

"It wasn’t tears of 'I feel so sorry for you.'

"It was tears of pride, seeing what myself and these other athletes have overcome and also the challenges that we’ve all accepted."