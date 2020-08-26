Seven Para athletics world records broken over three days in Poland and Germany

A total of seven Para athletics world records were set over three days of competition in Kraków in Poland and Leverkusen in Germany last week.

Polish athletes Faustina Kotlowska and Renata Sliwinska were the stars of the 48th Polish Para Athletics Championships at the AWK Kraków Stadium.

Teenager Kotlowska broke one world record per day, starting with the women's shot put F64 after she threw 10.35 metres.

She then improved the discus throw F64 world record to 36.53m and followed it up with a new best in the javelin F64 of 26.61m.

Silver medallist at the 2017 and 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in the women's shot put F40, Sliwinska improved her own world record in the event with a throw of 9.11m, before also breaking the world record in the javelin F40 with a mark of 23.37m.

More than 250 athletes were in action in the Polish city, including those from Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Malta and Portugal.

Two world records were broken at the 10th Invitation Para Athletics International Meeting in Leverkusen, thanks in part to the efforts of long jump T63 world champion Leon Schaefer.

Part of the local para-athletics team Bayer Leverkusen, he became the first above the knee amputee to beat the seven-metre mark, breaking his own world record with a jump of 7.24m.

"I knew I had it in me," said Schaefer.

"I had five different approaches and I was happy that it happened in the last one.

"I had the power, I felt good and it was a great atmosphere here."

Dutch sprinter Fleur Jong was the other athlete to set a world record at the Fritz-Jacobi Athletics Park as she clocked 12.78sec in the women's 100m T62.