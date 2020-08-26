London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has yet to join a badminton training camp for next year's postponed Olympic Games after a fall-out with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

It comes after the SAI and BAI did not add Nehwal's husband and Tokyo 2020 hopeful Parupalli Kashyap to their list of potential players for next year's postponed Games.

Kashyap won men's singles gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and currently sits 24th in the Badminton World Federation rankings – making him the third highest player from India.

Nehwal, a former world number one, has not joined the camp which started on August 7 and has instead trained at a different facility near the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad – where the national team are based.

Both Nehwal, 30, and Kashyap, 33, believe that more players should be allowed to train with the team, especially as only four of the eight selected have reported to the camp.

As well as the four, there are 10 members of staff including coaches and physiotherapists, according to the Times of India.

Speaking to TOI, Kashyap confirmed that one of the reasons Nehwal, a triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist, had not reported to the camp was due to his omission.

"Saina and I made a personal request – she wasn't seeking any favours, but argued on valid grounds," said Kashyap.

"She told the authorities that Kashyap is world number 24 in men's singles, is number three in India and stands an outside chance to qualify for the Games.

"She could have joined the camp in my absence and I had gone to a different centre to join, but she was of the view why not everyone else who stands a chance to qualify, including both of us, train together.

"It's possible that we 15 to 16 players can train together at the Gopichand Acadamy as part of the camp – I don't know how SAI and BAI decided that I am not an Olympic probable."