The International Gymnastics Federation has announced that Brazilian gymnast Camilla Lopes Gomes has served a doping ban following a positive test at last year's Trampoline World Championships in Tokyo.

Gomes tested positive for the prohibited substance canrenone, a diuretic, after providing a sample at the Championships last November.

The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation Disciplinary Commission, composed of Michelle Duncan, Kate Gallafent and Maximilien Lehnen, last month sanctioned Gomes for the offence.

The Disciplinary Commission found that Gomes had "no significant fault or negligence" for the rule violation, however.

The Brazilian athlete was handed a ban from November 30 in 2019 to August 17 this year.

Gomes was disqualified from the events she participated in at the 2019 World Championships, as well as competitions up until July 29 this year.

Camilla Lopes Gomes' positive test came at last year's Trampoline World Championships in Tokyo ©Getty Images

She reached the semi-final stage of the women's trampoline competition at the World Championships in Japan's capital city, which doubled as a Tokyo 2020 Olympic test event at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

She narrowly missed a medal in the synchronised event, after placing fourth with team-mate Alice Gomes.

Camilla Lopes Gomes is a two-time gold medallist at the Pan American Championships.

The 26-year-old also secured individual gold at the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba.