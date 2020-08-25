Olympic silver medallist and world champion Tijana Malesevic of Serbia has announced her retirement from volleyball at the age of 29.

Malesevic told Serbian daily newspaper Alo! that she had decided to call time on her career, less than a year before the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are due to open.

"I have been thinking of bringing my career to an end for two seasons now," she said.

"Last year I talked to national team coach Zoran Terzic and I thank him for understanding my need to take a break.

"I feel fulfilled and I made the decision to say, ‘enough is enough.'"

Malesevic was a member of the Serbian team which won the gold medal at the 2018 World Women's Volleyball Championship.

She has also claimed two European titles, a silver medal at the 2015 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) World Cup and three FIVB Volleyball World Grand Prix bronze medals.

Tijana Malesevic helped Serbia claim gold at the 2018 World Championship ©Getty Images

The Serbian star was also part of the squad that finished second in the women's volleyball tournament at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"If you ask me what my favourite medal is, I have no dilemma – the silver at the Olympic Games in Rio," Malesevic added.

"Although I was a world and European champion with the national team, participating in the Olympic Games is unforgettable."

Malesevic said she had not yet decided what she will do in retirement.

"At the moment I feel calm and I like the break," she said.

"I enjoy nature and some kind of travel business is a possible path, but I don't want to rush with decisions.

"I'm sure the path will show itself.

"No-one knows what the next day will bring.

"Maybe I will decide to coach kids or engage in sports management."