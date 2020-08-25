Yekaterinburg 2023 Summer University Games budget up by over $80 million

The organisers of the Yekaterinburg 2023 Summer World University Games have increased their budget for the event by over 6 billion rubles (£61.2 million/$80.8 million/€67.8 million).

According to the Sverdlovsk Region authorities on its local website, the budget for the International University Sports Federation (FISU) event in Russia now stands at 64.721 billion rubles (£661 million/$866 million/€731 million) in total.

Earlier reported figures for the organisation of the Summer World University Games sat at an overall sum of 58.6 billion rubles (£598 million/$764 million/€662 million), according to Russia's official state news agency TASS.

Of that, 28.5 billion (£291 million/$381 million/€322 million) came from the Sverdlovsk Region, while 16.2 billion (£165 million/$217 million/€183 million) is expected to come from private sponsors.

A further 13.8 billion rubles (£141 million/$184 million/€156 million) has been allocated from the federal budget.

Yekaterinburg was chosen as the host for the 2023 Games by FISU last year ©FISU

The FISU Executive Committee chose Yekaterinburg as the host for the 2023 Games in July 2019.

Kazan staged the event in 2013, while Moscow hosted the 1973 Summer Universiade and Kransoyarsk in Siberia held the Winter World University Games for the first time in 2019.

Sambo and boxing are set to be part of the Games schedule, which is due to run from August 8 to 19 2023.

They join the 16 compulsory sports of the Games - badminton, athletics, archery, basketball, table tennis, water polo, tennis, swimming, taekwondo, volleyball, diving, fencing, judo, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics and rugby sevens.