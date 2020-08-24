Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has said he is self-quarantining as he awaits the results of a test for coronavirus.

Bolt, 34, one of the greatest sprinters of all time, took a coronavirus test on Saturday {August 22} as he is reportedly due to leave the island on business tomorrow.

There were reports that the eight-time Olympic gold medallist and 11-time World Championship gold medallist had contracted the virus but in a video message the Jamaican said he was still awaiting the results of the test and was isolating as a precaution.

"I woke up like everybody else, checked social media and saw where it was saying that I am confirmed to have COVID-19," said Bolt.

"I did a test on Saturday to leave the island because I have work.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

"I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe.

"Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

"Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy.

"Just to let people know, be safe out there."

Bolt held a party on August 21 to mark his 34th birthday at the Football Factory, a sports complex in Kingston, as reported by The Jamaica Gleaner.

A host of famous personalities reportedly attended the party including footballers Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey and entertainers Ding Dong, Christopher Martin and Munga Honourable.

There are more than 1,500 reported cases of coronavirus in Jamaica, with 694 active cases and 16 deaths.