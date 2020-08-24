New Zealand Rugby's North-South match is in doubt after restrictive measures in the country tightened due to a rise of coronavirus cases.

The match had already been delayed from Saturday (August 29) to September 5 after the North squad was not granted exemption to leave Auckland.

Spectators will now be unable to attend after the New Zealand Government extended social distancing restrictions until at least September 6.

Under the rules, the game can take place but gatherings are limited to a maximum of 100 people.

New Zealand Rugby said they would be working through the Government's decision and making an announcement on the match this week, as reported by Reuters.

Auckland’s Eden Park is set to host the North-South match, but spectators will not be able to attend ©Getty Images

The organisation's head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum had already said it was unlikely the event could be postponed any further than September 5.

Auckland’s Eden Park was set to host the match, a clash between two composite sides representing New Zealand's two main islands, but Wellington Regional Stadium has been placed on standby as an alternate venue.

New Zealand is deemed to have handled the coronavirus pandemic well, reporting 1,683 cases and 22 deaths.

The country went 102 days without reporting a single case of community transmitted COVID-19, but is now battling 123 active cases.