Plans to stage a European Rowing Coastal Challenge in Italy in October have been announced.

The event, which will feature junior and senior races, is due to take place from October 21 to 25.

Marina Di Castagneto, in the province of Livorno, is set to host competition.

The first two days would be for training, with junior and senior beach sprint races - as well as a senior coastal endurance event - taking place thereafter.

Beach sprints will be contested by national teams, but any club can enter the endurance competition.

"This is a great chance not just to get athletes competing again, but also to have organisers, officials and coaches develop their coastal rowing knowledge," European Rowing Confederation chair Ryszard Stadniuk said.

COVID-19 countermeasures will be implemented, but the pandemic could yet cause the event to be postponed or cancelled if the situation worsens.

There are attempts underway to have coastal rowing added to the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

World Rowing is proposing that coastal rowing is added to the sport programme for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland told insidethegames in January that coastal rowing could take place at an existing venue at Paris 2024 and would not require any additional athlete quotas.

There are seven coastal rowing boat classes for men and women - single scull, double sculls, coxed quadruple sculls and a mixed double scull.

Coastal rowing was added to the programme for the 2022 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar, but the event has since been postponed until 2026.

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board will confirm the programme for Paris 2024 during its meeting in December.

Oeiras in Portugal will stage the 2021 World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals, with Saundersfoot in Wales and Sabaudia in Italy set to host the 2022 and 2023 events respectively.