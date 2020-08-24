The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) Voices of the Athletes (VOA) programme continued its outreach activities at two sports events.

Ten VOA champions focused on the theme of "Being a Leader" during visits and activities at two events - Fiji Football's Battle of the Giants and an IMAT volleyball tournament.

"The messages delivered were on Play True which talks about awareness of drugs in sports, Stay Healthy, which focuses on awareness and prevention of non-communicable diseases, Go Green which minimises the use of single-use plastics and the overall message of Be A Leader," said footballer Naomi Waqanidrola, VOA champion and FASANOC Athletes Commission representative.

"We concentrated a lot on "Be a Leader", which we felt was important for athletes to be role models in taking a step to live the message and be good role models within their sport and communities.

Sprinter Vaciseva Tavaga, was another of the VOA champions who participated in the outreach programme.

FASANOC's Voice of the Athletes programmes continued its outreach programme at two more sporting events ©FASANOC

"It is important to me that as an Olympian and a VOA champion, I give back to fellow athletes and hopefully inspire them to be great leaders not only in their chosen sport but also in their communities," said Tavaga.

The other VOA champions who attended the two events to help deliver the messages and meet participants were footballers Cecelia Nainima, Louisa Simmons, Luisa Tamanitoakula, Kinisimere Ravai and Laisani Mataele, swimmers Sevuloni Tuisorisori and Cheyenne Rova and volleyballer Marica Togayali.

All VOA outreach programmes were halted earlier in the year in order to comply with Government restrictions imposed in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

Activities resumed last month when 11 VOA champions attended an International Youth Football Academy futsal tournament in Suva.

VOA coordinator Jeegar Bhavsar said that with the easing of restrictions, the programme would continue to deliver its messages to communities, schools and sports events.

The VOA programme aims to serve FASANOC's vision to "inspire the people of Fiji through sporting excellence" by encouraging, engaging and empowering athlete leaders and communities in Fiji.