Paralympian Derek Derenalagi has changed allegiances from Britain to Fiji in a bid to raise the profile of people with disabilities in the country of his birth.

The 45-year-old throwing specialist competed for Britain at the London 2012 Paralympics and has lived in the United Kingdom for more than two decades, but was born in Nadi.

He won European gold in 2012 in the F57/58 discus but has now set his sights on competing for Fiji at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics next year.

In 2007, Derenalagi was severely injured in Afghanistan when on duty with the British Army.

A bomb exploded under the vehicle he was travelling in while he was serving as a soldier in Helmand Province, and he was initially pronounced dead before medics discovered a faint pulse.

He was in a coma for eight days and both of his legs were amputated above the knee.

"After my injuries, my wife and I went back to Fiji and it was clear that those with disabilities are classed as second class citizens," said Derenalagi to the International Paralympic Committee website.

"People in Fiji, they don't really see disability the way that people in Australia or the UK see it.

"Fijians need to be educated in disability.

"People born with disabilities are not included in the mainstream schools in Fiji.

"They are set aside to go to a special school for disabled children, and that's where the problem starts.

"When children with disabilities grow up, they see themselves as being the outcast, being set aside from other children.

"They don't think they can gain employment or do well for themselves in the future, because they can't see that it's possible.

"I want to raise awareness and encourage people with disability in Fiji.

Derek Derenalagi has won European Championship gold in discus ©Getty Images

"I want them to know they can live a better life if you don't see your disability as a wall or a limit to achieving things."

Derenalagi said there had been societal change in Britain after the country hosted the London 2012 Paralympics, which were regarded as the best ever.

"In the UK, a funded athlete basically has a job," the Invictus Games athlete said.

"It doesn't matter if you are able-bodied or have a disability, you are looked after well and treated equally.

"But in Fiji and the Pacific region, there is a massive problem, there is a massive gap.

"In the UK, you can go anywhere and compete.

"They don't just look after me, they look after my wife who is also my carer.

"Accommodation, travel allowance, everything.

"I believe those athletes in the Pacific region can be elite athletes in the world for the region, with the right programme behind them.

"But if there is no right programme, no right coaches, no right funding, then it will be the same as in the past."

Fiji sent just two athletes to the Rio 2016 Summer Paralympics but there are hopes for a larger team in Tokyo.

"It will be a huge honour to wear Fiji's colours and see the flag at the Paralympic Games," Derenalagi added.

"It will be a great way to finish up and I believe could make a difference in Fiji."