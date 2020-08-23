Czech Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation to launch new track with Open Push Championships

The Czech Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation is to hold its 2020 Open Push Championships on a brand new track.

Located in capital city Prague, the push track at the Olympic Campus is 110 metres long.

Athletes run on a tartan surface, with rails in place for the sleds to move.

According to the governing body, the parameters of the track are similar to the start area at China's Yanqing National Sliding Centre, which will be the venue for bobsleigh, skeleton and luge at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Bobsleigh and skeleton athletes from across Europe are invited to compete at the Open Push Championships, which are planned for September 4 and 5.

Dominik Dvořák is currently the Czech Republic's leading bobsleigh pilot ©Getty Images

Czech pilot Dominik Dvořák achieved top-10 finishes in both two-man and four-man bobsleigh during the 2019-2020 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup season.

He was seventh in the four-man and ninth in the two-man.

Dvořák was also the best Czech performer in bobsleigh at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, finishing 17th in the two-man and 21st in the four-man.

Anna Fernstädtová is currently the top Czech skeleton slider, finishing ninth in the women's World Cup rankings last term.