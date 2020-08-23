Brazil's women's volleyball head coach Zé Roberto has named three players who will definitely be part of his official team selection for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

When asked who would be guaranteed a place at the Games, Zé Roberto said outside hitters Gabi Guimarães and Natalia Pereira and opposite Tandara Caixeta, assuming they are not injured.

"Gabi is one of the best passers in the world right now," said the three-time Olympic champion coach.

"Her passing rate in the Turkish League was over 80 per cent, which is really impressive, and when you have a player performing so well at the international level, she's certainly part of your team.

"Natalia and Tandara, too, are players who have showed what they can do at the international level and they will certainly be in Tokyo if they are healthy and in good form."

Zé Roberto also mentioned 33-year-old middle-blocker Thaisa Menezes as one of the players he would like to have on his team.

However, the two-time Olympic champion has not been part of the national side since the 2018 International Volleyball Federation World Championship.

Having had a stellar season in the Brazilian Superliga, she has not closed the door on a national team comeback, but also stressed that she would not make a decision until the end of the next club season, which she will play with Itambe Minas.

Brazil have won the Olympics twice in the women's competition at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 ©Getty Images

"She has recovered from a really serious knee injury and had a wonderful club season in the Superliga," added Zé Roberto.

"Minas has taken great care of her and she's in great form and physically very strong.

"In my opinion, she's the best middle blocker in the world, so I'd obviously love to have her."

Zé Roberto is heading into his seventh Olympics and has said his job has not been made easier due to a difficult selection process.

"There are some players who are more obvious as they've been with the team for some years and have been playing key roles for us," the 66-year-old added.

"But it's very difficult to get to the final selection of 12 names that go to the Olympics.

"I start with a larger list with 60 players or so and go from there.

"There are always openings for players who do well in their clubs and show they can have a big impact in the national team, so the next months will be important regarding the final decisions I still need to make."

Brazil will look to bounce back from their disappointment at Rio 2016, when the reigning champions were knocked out on their home turf in the quarter-finals by China.

Zé Roberto coached the women to Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, and did the same with the men at Barcelona 1992.