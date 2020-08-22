Murray battles through as Cincinnati Masters begins in New York

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray came through in three sets as main draw action began today at the Cincinnati Masters.

The Scot, the back-to-back and reigning Olympic gold medallist in men's singles, knocked out American Frances Tiafoe 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 in a battle between two wildcards.

It was Murray's first match at an ATP Tour event since he won the European Open in Antwerp in October, with the 33-year-old spending much of the past two years on the comeback trail following major hip surgery.

The Masters 1000 tournament, also known as the Western & Southern Open, is taking place at New York's Billie Jean King Tennis Centre this year having been moved from Cincinnati.

Players are remaining in a coronavirus "bubble" ahead of the US Open which is due to begin at Flushing Meadows on August 31.

"I thought I moved well today," said Murray, a two-time Cincinnati Masters winner who saved a set point in the opening tiebreak.

"That was probably the thing I was most happy with and probably the thing I was most apprehensive about going into the match.

"I thought I moved pretty well.

"My tennis could have been better.

"I did some things well at the end, but I could definitely improve in terms of my game."

Dayana Yastremska came from behind to beat Venus Williams ©Getty Images

Murray, who won the US Open in 2012, will now meet Germany's fifth seed Alexander Zverev in the second round.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, there was a 6-3, 6-3 win for Canada's 12th seed Denis Shapovalov over Croatia's 2014 US Open winner Marin Čilić.

South Africa's two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson knocked out Britain's Kyle Edmund, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Canada's former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic defeated American Sam Querrey, 6-4, 6-4.

In the women's event, wildcard Venus Williams was knocked out by Ukraine's 16th seed Dayana Yastremska.

The 40-year-old American legend, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, was beaten 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

Sixteen-year-old Coco Gauff, widely tipped as one of the future stars of the sport, also missed out as the American lost 6-1, 6-3 to Greece's 13th seed Maria Sakkari.

Kazakhstan's ninth seed Elena Rybakina was a casualty as she fell 7-5, 7-6 to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The 11th seed Alison Riske was also beaten as she lost an all-American duel to Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 6-3.

The women's event is a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

Competition in both draws will continue tomorrow.