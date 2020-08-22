The National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka (NOCSL) has held a webinar on sexual abuse and harassment in sport.

NOCSL President Maxwell de Silva was among the participants at the event, organised by the body's Women's Committee.

The event took place amid a cloud of abuse scandals to have emerged in sport in recent weeks and months.

Sri Lanka's Lilamani de Soysa, a Council member of the International Working Group on Women and Sport, gave the keynote speech during the webinar.

De Soysa warned Sri Lanka as a country had been "complacent" on abuse and harassment in sport.

In 1998, Sri Lanka's top sprinter Susanthika Jayasinghe claimed she was the victim of a rigged failed drugs test and sexual harassment as a result of her political beliefs and a row with a Sports Ministry official.

She was later cleared of the doping offence and went on to win an Olympic bronze medal at Sydney 2000, which was later upgraded to silver following the disqualification for drugs of the winner Marion Jones.

Jayasinghe was the first Sri Lankan athlete to win an Olympic medal since London 1948 and the first woman.

Susanthika Jayasinghe, the first Sri Lanka woman to win an Olympic medal, claimed more than 20 years ago that she was the victim of sexual harassment ©Getty Images

"The sexual policy is put in place is a big step forward for the NOC Sri Lanka," De Soysa said.

"It is a very difficult topic to talk about.

"It is painful to the victims, it is subject that is covered in shame and taboo and it damages everything that modern sport is supposed to be founded up on – that is respect and dignity.

"But, there are some serious double standards that have to be addressed and it is not easy to do without some serious changes in mindset.

"We can call it anything you like - abuse, harassment it is criminal.

"Because when you look at the history I would rather call it a pandemic, where nobody is rushing to arriving at a solution - it is that bad."

Panellists were given the chance to speak on the topic during the webinar, before Lilamani took questions from some of the participants.

Former Sports Ministry official K.D.S. Ruwanchandra and NOCSL Women's Committee chairperson Niloo Jayatilake also attended.