USA Luge has announced its Slider Search off-season recruitment programme will be held solely within New York state this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Slider Search, sponsored by the American hamburger restaurant chain White Castle, is set to get underway with a clinic in Lake Placid tomorrow.

The event for boys and girls age between nine and 13 will be limited to 10 participants to accommodate social distancing, USA Luge said.

In a statement, USA Luge said it had decided to go ahead with its annual Slider Search as virtually all business in New York state have reopened.

Lake Placid will host the opening Slider Search clinic this year ©Getty Images

"However, in an abundance of caution, the entire slider search season will occur within the state’s boundaries," the organisation added.

"At all locations, the organisation will deploy new cleaning and sanitising protocols to keep participants safe."

Events as part of the Slider Search scheme are traditionally held across the United States.

A series of measures designed to limit the risk of COVID-19 infection, including social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks and restricting attendees to two adults per child, will be implemented during Slider Search events.

"We’re very happy that White Castle is once again partnering with us to find more luge talent for our future teams," said Gordy Sheer, Olympic silver medallist and director of marketing and sponsorships at USA Luge.

"Certainly, all of us have encountered new and different times in the past six months, but in reducing the number of children, the silver lining is that they will all be safe, and will all get ample attention from the coaching staff."