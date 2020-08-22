Cheruiyot and Ingebrigtsen to clash again at Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm

Timothy Cheruiyot and Jakob Ingebrigtsen - the respective world and European 1,500 metres champions - will resume their intense rivalry at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm tomorrow following their epic race at the opening of the series in Monaco eight days ago.

While Joseph Cheptegei’s world 5,000m record was the headline performance in Monaco, the 1,500m was a close second, with the Kenyan winning in 3min 28.45sec - just 0.04sec off his personal best - and the 19-year-old Norwegian setting a European record of 3:28.68, which bettered the mark of 3:28.81 set by Britain’s Mo Farah in 2013.

That race also saw Britain’s Jake Wightman finishing third in 3:29.47, 0.20sec inside his compatriot Steve Cram’s 1985 world record.

Wightman is not competing tomorrow, but a strong field also includes Ingebrigtsen’s elder brother Filip, the 2016 European champion who has a best of 3:30.01.

The final event of the Bauhaus-Galan meeting in the charmingly castellated 1912 Olympic stadium looks likely to prove a stirring one – and the roar of the crowd is guaranteed given the presence of the atmosphere creation system that uses audio effects to mimic real conditions at an athletics competition.

The system made its debut in Monaco to general approval, with Sweden’s pole vault world record holder Armand "Mondo" Duplantis crediting it as having been of some assistance in his clearing of 6.00m at the third attempt.

Naturally the 20-year-old European champion will be one of tomorrow night’s high-profile home performers as he resumes a rivalry every bit as keen as that of Cheruiyot and Ingebrigtsen with double world champion Sam Kendricks.

Duplantis, who broke the world record twice in a week earlier this year, has won 10 successive competitions and has beaten the American in all four of their meetings since the Doha World Championships.

Another local-ish hero will be on show in the form of Norway’s double world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm, who ran his second fastest time ever in Monaco when he clocked 47.10.

Warholm had originally planned to run the 400m flat - at which he won the European indoor title last year in equalling the 1988 European record of 45.05sec set by Thomas Schönlebe of East Germany.

But such is his form he is clearly looking for another super-fast time for his CV - perhaps even closer to the 46.92 he ran last year that has been bettered only by Kevin Young’s world record of 46.78 from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Two other world champions are due to compete tomorrow - home discus thrower Daniel Stahl and the American gold medallist over 800m in Doha, Donavan Brazier.

Stahl, who has won his last 11 competitions and leads this year’s rankings with 71.37m, will once again take on Lithuania’s 2017 world champion Andrius Gudzius.

Brazier, who tops this year’s 800m list with the 1min 43.15sec he ran in Monaco, made an unsuccessful attempt to set a world 600m best in Hungary last week, but is now switching back to his favoured distance in a race that also features the world silver and bronze medallists, respectively Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ferguson Rotich of Kenya.

In the women's 1,500m, Kenya’s double world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri, whose 14min 22.12sec clocking in Monaco tops the 2020 lists, will test her speed against a field of metric mile specialists, including Britain’s European champion Laura Muir, who will be making her 2020 debut over her best distance.

The high jump features another episode in the ongoing rivalry between Ukrainians Yuliya Levchenko, the 2017 world silver medallist, and Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the world U20 record holder.

Levchenko, 22, went top of the 2020 lists with a 2.00m clearance in Bydgoszcz as she beat her young rival on Wednesday (August 19).