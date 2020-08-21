Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) President Raffaele Chiulli has hailed the importance of International Day of University Sport.

International Day of University Sport takes place on September 20 each year.

This year will be the fifth edition of the occasion, which aims to create links between universities and their local communities focused around sport, physical activity and healthy living.

"For the past five years, the International Day of University Sport has become a key component of the efforts to ensure students around the world learn from the values of sport, by making it a part of their daily lives," Chiulli said.

"When sport and physical activity are emphasised on one day, together, we take a vital step towards emphasising them every day.

"And knowing the many directions in which young people are pulled today, we at GAISF very much welcome this move to ensure a consistent, repeated and effective focus on sport."

International Day of University Sport takes place on September 20 each year ©EUSA

This year's International Day of University Sport will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, but events will be held virtually across the world.

"Naturally, this year’s International Day of University Sport will be different from those that have gone before it," Chiulli said.

"Sports participation in its normal forms and in its normal places has been more challenging than any time we can remember.

"We must continue to respond with more determination and more imagination than ever before.

"Knowing the university sport world to be resourceful and imaginative, I have no doubt you will succeed in making the best of the day.

"Please accept the best wishes of all of us at GAISF for a wonderful International Day of University Sport."