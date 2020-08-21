Acting President and chief executive appointed by Cricket South Africa after resignations

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed a new Acting President and acting chief executive following a pair of resignations.

Beresford Williams will act as President of the beleaguered body until September 5, when its Annual General Meeting is scheduled.

Kugandrie Govender, who had been CSA's chief commercial officer, is the new acting chief executive.

Chris Nenzani resigned as CSA President on August 15 and Jacques Faul stepped down as acting chief executive on August 17.

Williams, an ex-Western Province President, was vice-president under Nenzani.

Both resignations came only days before the officials were due to face questions from Members of Parliament at a Sports Portfolio Committee meeting, which was scheduled for today.

Daily Maverick reports that Williams has requested the meeting be delayed, saying that CSA is still studying an independent forensic audit.

CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe has been suspended since December, following allegations of serious misconduct.

A tournament featuring three-team matches is was launched by Cricket South Africa in response to the pandemic ©Getty Images

That led to the independent forensic audit being commissioned.

On top of these governance issues, the acting CSA leadership is faced with further headaches, including its response the coronavirus pandemic.

CSA pulled out of a women's tour to England this week, citing Government travel restrictions, while two men's players have tested positive for the virus.

"It is important to improve our reputation both locally and internationally," Govender said following her appointment as acting chief executive.

"This is a critical time for our organisation and crucial for key stakeholders to work together to improve the rating of cricket among those who love, support, and follow the sport and those who have trust in the sport’s ability to unify all South Africans.

"We will work hard to improve the levels of pride amongst our stakeholders and I am humbled to be a part of the collective that commits itself to ensure that CSA is a federation of which South Africans are proud."