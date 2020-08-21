Four-time Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has made "significant clinical improvements" as he continues to receive treatment for a brain injury in Milan's San Raffaele Hospital.
Zanardi, who won two gold medals in Para-cycling at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, was placed in a medically induced coma following an accident while competing in a national handcycling race in Siena in Italy on June 19.
He was moved to a rehabilitation centre, but returned to hospital on July 25 and required a fourth brain operation.
Doctors say he is now in "semi-intensive" care, Italian news agency ANSA reports.
The Italian competed in Formula One in the 1990s.
In 2001, while competing in cart racing, he suffered a life-changing accident in which he lost both legs.
Following the accident, Zanardi was fitted with two prosthetic limbs and after competing at the World Touring Car Championship turned to Para-cycling.
Zanardi, 53, has won six Paralympic medals in total - four gold and two silver.
He won road time trial golds at London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as mixed team relay gold in Brazil and a road race gold in 2012.