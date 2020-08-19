Panini releases new Tour de France sticker and card collection in UK

Panini has launched an exclusive Tour de France sticker and card collection in the United Kingdom and Ireland to coincide with the start of this year's delayed race.

The most famous cycling race in the world was due to start on June 27 but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

It has now been re-scheduled to be held between August 29 and September 20.

The new collection released by the Italian-based Panini features a 64-page album with information about the teams and competitors taking part in this summer's event.

The stickers and cards also feature bikes, shirts and key locations for the race.

There are 384 stickers to collect, including 32 special stickers.

Plus, there are 44 cards for collectors to keep a look out for, which can be kept in a specially-designed holder.

The Panini Tour de France sticker and card collection features Britain's Team Ineos, who under its previous sponsor name of Team Sky provided six of the last eight winners of the famous race ©Panini

Panini launched a special stickers and cards collection last year but it was not available in the UK and was published in French.

It followed the success of a Panini album for the 2018 edition of the GIro d'Italia.

The decision to have an exclusive UK and Ireland edition is to cash in on the increasing popularity of the Tour de France in Britain.

After waiting 109 years for a British winner, when Sir Bradley Wiggins triumphed in 2012, UK riders have dominated the race since.

They have won six of the last eight editions, including Chris Froome triumphing four times in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Froome's Team Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas won the race in 2018.

Team Sky have since been re-branded as Team Ineos following a change of sponsor last year.

To support the launch of the album, there will be free album sampling with WHSmith and a social media campaign across Panini’s social media channels.