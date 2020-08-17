UEFA has postponed national youth team competitions due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

After consultation with UEFA’s 55 member associations, the organisation's Executive Committee made the amendments to preserve youth national team football and alleviate the operational financial burden of the global health crisis.

The elite round and final tournament of the European Women's Under-17 Championship, due to take place in October in Sweden, has been cancelled.

If the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup takes place next year in India, the three European teams with the highest coefficient ranking will qualify.

This is set to be England, Germany and Spain.

The 2021 edition of the Women's Under-17 Championship is still due to take place in the Faroe Islands.

The final tournament of the Men's European Under-19 Championship in Northern Ireland has been further postponed, with the group phase now scheduled to take place in November and the knockout stage in March.

Qualifying matches for the 2021 European Men's Under-17 Championship have been reduced ©Getty Images

UEFA also decided to postpone the qualification matches for youth tournaments in 2021 until next year and reduce the number of qualifiers.

The qualifying round for the 2021 European Women's Under-17 Championship will be played at the end of February, with the elite round abolished and replaced with a playoff in March.

For the 2021 European Men's Under-17 Championship, a qualifying round is to be played by the end of March.

The 13 group winners and two seeded teams will qualify for the final tournament, to be played as scheduled in Cyprus in May.

Qualifying for the European Women's Under-19 Championship, set to take place in Belarus in July 2021, will be held in February 2021, with playoffs due to take place in April.

The qualifying round for the European Men's Under-19 Championship is scheduled for March, with playoffs in May.

The final tournament is then expected to be played in Romania in July 2021.