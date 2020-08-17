Teqball India has held an education webinar to increase awareness of the sport in the country during the lockdown imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) hailed the success of the webinar, attended by over 150 players and coaches from across the country.

It included an overview of the history of teqball, an explanation of the rules of the sport and an introduction to the key roles of coaches and referees.

"This is an excellent initiative and something that other National Teqball Federations should look to replicate in the future," FITEQ secretary general Marius Vizer Jr said.

FITEQ praised Teqball India for holding the webinar ©FITEQ

"The pandemic has restricted the ability of many teqers to play the sport, but it is important that National Federations continue to educate players, coaches and referees during this challenging period.

"Teqball India deserves great credit for engaging people from across the country in this educational exercise."

Indian Olympic Association official Namdev Shirgaonkar was among the other attendees.

He said the popularity of football in India will help Teqball India produce future stars of the sport.